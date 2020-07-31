Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm with light to moderate rain today, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre, here today.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj between 2.45 PM and 5.45 PM today,” said the weather.