Weather Alert! 10 districts to witness thunderstorm, rainfall in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 districts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm with light to moderate rain today, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre, here today.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj between 2.45 PM and 5.45 PM today,” said the weather.

