Bhadrak: At a time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, some Anganwadi and ASHA workers are going the extra mile to teach lessons to the lockdown violators in Kampada panchayat under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

When the cases of violating Covid19 guidelines were reported in the village, these women frontline workers came forward wearing masks and holding sticks, raising their voices to aware locals about the novel coronavirus.

They were seen explaining people in the market areas about the need of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid spread of this deadly virus.

This campaign will continue every day until people flouting the guidelines in the locality are stopped, said one among them.

Meanwhile, this initiative by the corona warriors to teach lessons to the offenders and spreading awareness about the virus has been appreciated by many people in the state.