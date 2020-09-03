“We were in love”: admits Psycho lady in social worker Aditya Das death case: Watch

Bhubaneswar: The girl, who had been tagged as ‘Psycho lady’ in the Social Worker Aditya Das death case, has come to the forefront, put forth her reaction in the said case.

“Normally there was love relation between us. Distance relationship. That is all. My relatives are in Bhubaneswar for which I often visit Bhubaneswar. Once or twice I have visited his (Aditya’s) Ashram in Bhubaneswar.

“I am being tagged as ‘Psycho lady’. I will take legal action against the person who has tagged me as ‘psycho lady’,” she said.

“After his marriage I do not have any relationship with him. Initially I met him on Facebook and then called him. He was a fine human. We had very good relation,” she said about the late social worker Aditya Das.

“Like others, I too seek justice in this case. Whoever is the wrongdoer should come to the limelight,” she said.

“Whatever Bismit Das is saying against me is completely false for which I am bound to take legal action,” the lady said.