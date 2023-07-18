Water logging in Parlakhemundi railway station, passengers troubled

Parlakhemundi: Water logging in Parlakhemundi railway station on Tuesday has led to te passengers being troubled, said reports.

The railway station has been submerged in knee-deep rainwater, said reliable reports. The Parlakhemundi station offices and passenger halls have been flooded.

The passengers are being troubled due to the flooding of the station. The locals have alleged that there is no permanent or temporary drainage system in the railway station hence leading to water logging.

Reports say that, the problem is occurring because the new platform construction has not completed. It has been raining heavily for the past two days in Gajapati district.

It is also worth mentioning the the situation in Paralakhemundi town has become precarious due to heavy rain which is still continuing in seven blocks of the district.