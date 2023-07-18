Water logging in Parlakhemundi railway station, passengers troubled

Water logging in Parlakhemundi railway station on Tuesday has led to the passengers being troubled, said reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
flood in parlakhemundi

Parlakhemundi: Water logging in Parlakhemundi railway station on Tuesday has led to te passengers being troubled, said reports.

The railway station has been submerged in knee-deep rainwater, said reliable reports. The  Parlakhemundi station offices and passenger halls have been flooded.

Must Read

11 robbers arrested by Commissionerate police of Bhubaneswar…

Odisha, Chhattisgarh likely to get heavy to very heavy…

STA Odisha receives award for ‘operation…

The passengers are being troubled due to the flooding of the station. The locals have alleged that there is no permanent or temporary drainage system in the railway station hence leading to water logging.

Reports say that, the problem is occurring because the new platform construction has not completed. It has been raining heavily for the past two days in Gajapati district.

It is also worth mentioning the the situation in Paralakhemundi town has become precarious due to heavy rain which is still continuing in seven blocks of the district.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Kantabanji bandh over demand on district status

State

Road accident in Ganjam of Odisha, bike rider dies on the spot

State

WATCH: 20-ft-long snake enters village in Odisha, people panic stricken

State

Odisha: Jajpur NH bridge caves in, lucky escape for travelers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans