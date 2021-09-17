Water level in most rivers of Odisha decrease, people relieved

Bhubaneswar: Bringing a much needed relief to people living in low-lying areas of Odisha, the water levels in most rivers has reduced considerably.

The water levels of Mahanadi river and its tributaries such as Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Jalaka Rivers have been falling gradually.

But, it is noteworthy that, the water level of river Subarnarekha’s has been rising. The water level of Subarnarekha will reach its peak of 11.5 metres by tonight.

This might result in the inundation of some low-lying villages in Bhograi and Baliapal, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Friday.

However the administration is completely prepared for any eventuality arising out of this situation.