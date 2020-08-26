Balasore: Incessant rain lashing in Balasore has resulted in the rise of water level in the Jalaka river is reportedly flowing above the danger mark.

According to sources, the danger mark level of Jalaka river is 5.5 metre near Mathani under Basta block and has touched 6.42 metres on Wednesday morning.

Following this, panic triggered among locals after flood situation emerges in the low-lying areas close to the river and thousands of hectares of paddy crops were damaged due to flood water.