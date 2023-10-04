Water level in Jalaka river crosses danger mark in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: The water level of Jalaka river has crossed the danger mark in Mathani village of Balasore in Odisha. As of 6 AM on Wednesday, the water level in Jalaka river stood at 6.32 meter. This is significantly higher than the danger threshold of 5.50 meter.

The rise in water level in Jalaka is due to incessant and heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Due to weak river embankments at several areas, the people residing in riverside areas are afraid of the threat of flood. Heavy rainfall in Suliapada, Morada, Chitrada, and Rasagobindapur has led to the increase in water level of the river.

Heavy rainfall in the areas are expected for next two days due to the active low pressure over the bay of Bengal. It is estimated that crops of 12 panchayats in the Sadar and Basta block of Balasore might get destroyed in case of flood