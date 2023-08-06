Water level in Hirakud Dam starts decreasing, No more gates to be opened

Sambalpur: In latest update, the inflow rate of water into the Hirakud dam has shown a decline, providing the much needed relief to the flood hit regions. Around 3,36,170 cusecs of water is getting discharged from the dam.

The risk of flood in low lying areas is gradually diminishing. The water level of Mahanadi and Cuttack’s Mundali barrage are likely to decrease as well.

With situation now under control, the Water Resources Department has issued a statement saying that no more gates of the Hirakud Dam will be opened.

The water level of Hirakud dam currently stands at 621 ft. It is likely to decrease significantly within the next two days.