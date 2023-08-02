Water level crosses danger mark due to heavy rainfall in Gajapati

The water level has risen to 54.90 meters in Gajapati's Kashinagar, surpassing the danger mark of 54.60 meters. 

Gajapati: The district is facing an alarming situation with the surge in rainfall, affecting the entire region. The water level has risen to 54.90 meters in Kashinagar, surpassing the danger mark of 54.60 meters.

This has put over six villages of the block in risk of facing flood like situation. These villages include Sara, Badigam, Vanna, and Gouri among others.

The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past two days, causing significant disruption to the lives of the people. Houses have been destroyed in several areas while soil erosion from hills continue to pose as a threat.

