Water flow in Mundali Barrage crosses 12 lakhs cusec

Cuttack: The amount of water flowing through Mundali has already crossed 12 lakhs cusec.

At present, 12,10,426 cusec of water is flowing through Mundali Barrage.

As per reports, 5,92,000 cusec of water is being let out into Kathajodi River through Naraj Barrage. Rest of the water is flowing through Mahanadi.

Meanwhile, all 46 sluice gates in Naraj Barrage have already been opened. The water level at Naraj has been recorded to be 26.55 meters.

Water is currently flowing above the danger level, which is at 26.41 meters.