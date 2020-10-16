WATCH: Youth threatens residents with dagger in Odisha’s capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped among the residents of the Shashtri Nagar area of the Odisha capital after a youth abused and threatened them for some unknown reason this morning.

According to sources, a local youth was seen carrying a dagger in a tennis racket cover and threatening and abusing the residents of Shashtri Nagar. The entire act has been captured on CCTV cameras installed by some house owners.

Some Shashtri Nagar residents lodged a complaint against the youth at the Kharvelnagar Police station, following which the cops have started an investigation into the matter.

