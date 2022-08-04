WATCH: Youth Found Dead In Capital City Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a youth has been found dead inside a closed house in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Ajit Barik.

The locals have immediately informed the Airfield Police Station. The police reached the spot and has started investigation into the matter.

The investigation will help make it clear whether it was a suicide or murder.

The scientific team is expected to arrive in some time.

Details as to the residence of the youth and his occupation is yet to be ascertained.

Further reports awaited.

