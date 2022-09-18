Watch: Woman jumps off Kathajodi bridge to end life, rescued

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly jumped from the Kathajodi bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack with the aim to end her life this afternoon. The woman has been identified as a resident of Sankarpur area of Badambadi.

The unidentified woman jumped into the Kathajodi River before anyone could stop her from taking such a drastic step.

She narrowly escaped from being swept away by the heavy current of the river water as some local people immediately initiated a rescue operation and rescued her with the help of a rope.

Soon, she was rushed to the hospital for treatment and her health condition is said to be stable. However, under what circumstances she attempted to end her life is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, people reportedly expressed their annoyance at the firefighters as they did not reach the spot despite repeatedly being called to rescue the woman.

A video of the woman being recused by the locals is now doing rounds from phone to phone. Watch the video here: