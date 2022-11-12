Watch: Wild bear enters temple premises in Odisha’s Nabarangpur dist

Nabarangpur: The recent video of a bear entering into a temple and having the foods offered to the God there, has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Salpa village under Tentulikhunti block in Nabarangpur district of Odisha a few days back.

As we can see in the video the wild bear is breaking into the Radhakanta temple premises in Salpa village through its front gate. Then, it eats out coconut, banana and even ghee kept inside the temple premises. It remained inside the premises for a while.

Later the bear came out from the temple premises. It roamed around the temple and again consumed the coconut offering. Finally it went towards the nearby corn field from where it went to the jungle.

The locals have got terrified after watching the wild animal roaming inside the premises of the temple freely and having food. The villagers have put their demand with the Forest Department to provide security from the wild animals.

On the other hand, it has been discussed that since natural sources of food inside the forests are gradually not available, wild animals are venturing into hamlets as well as human habitats for search of food. After being attracted by the odour of the foods offered to God in this temple, the bear might enter the temple in Nabarangpur district.

