Watch viral video of cop demanding liquor from youth in Odisha

Bhadrak: In what can be considered as a stain on the khaki (police uniform), an on-duty cop was seen asking for liquor in Odisha’s Bhadrak district recently.

In a video, which is making rounds on different social media platforms and phones to phone, a cop, who is said to be an employee of Bhadrak Town Police Station, is seen asking for liquor from a local youth.

The cop is also heard asking who made the video viral on the social media.

The incident has raised eye-brow on the work of police department with several people demanding action against the cop and find out the exact reason behind the incident.

However, the statement of the concerned cop or his seniors over the incident is yet to be attained.

Watch the video of cop demanding liquor in Odisha here: