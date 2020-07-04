Berhampur: Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, both the Union and Odisha governments have given permission for weddings with certain restrictions. They have asked the people to organize the marriage ceremonies in the presence of only 50 people by following other COVID guidelines like maintain social distancing norms and wearing masks.

However, a video has gone viral in Gopalpur town of Ganjam district, which shows a marriage procession is being held with gross violation of coronavirus guidelines.

In the video which has now gone viral on different social media platforms, the marriage groom, his family members and friends are dancing to a bunch of classic wedding songs and dhols as if there is no tomorrow by not following any social distancing norms and wearing masks.

According to reports, the wedding was held in at a luxurious hotel in Gopalpur by flouting the COVID guidelines set by the governments to contain the deadly virus.

After, the video went viral and became a topic of discussion in the district, Gopalpur Police started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the Ganjam district administration had requested everyone not to travel more than 1 km from their houses. Besides, vehicular movement was banned in the entire district. Only two-wheeler was allowed with authentic I-card.