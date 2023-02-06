Watch Video: Riderless motorcycle riding on its own in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a rare or supernatural occurrence, a riderless motorcycle was spotted recently riding on its own on a street in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Later, the said video was witnessed in CCTV footage that stunned everybody.

As per reports, a businessman named Surendra Das runs a shop in front of the Panchayat Office of Chitrakonda in the district. On last February 3 at about 8 pm in the night he had parked his bike in front of the Sitaram Enterprises that is on the opposite side of the road in front of his house.

Reportedly, on the next day morning he did not find the bike at its parked place but he found that the said bike had been thrown at a distance. He thought somebody had tried to steal it but in vain.

Later, Das experienced the same incident on several other occasions where the bike was not in its place and was found at a distance. Hence, he later checked the CCTV footage. And what he saw on the footage was shocking. He watched that the bike was being ridden riderless and automatically. However, as it’s handle was locked, it was not going far but after some distance it got stopped. And he showed it to others and people were shocked.

With technology progressing towards autonomous cars it shouldn’t be shocking to see a car running by itself. Yet, a bike is still need to be balanced and hence need a rider. Hence, seeing a motorcycle riding on its own can be quite shocking.

The said CCTV footage left most viewers confused and surprised as they couldn’t think of a reason to why or how the motorcycle was going on its own. There might be a scientific reason for this astonishing happening but that is yet to be found out.

