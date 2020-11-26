Cuttack: Locals living near Damani forest under Choudwar Police limits of Odisha’s Cuttack district are in a state of complete panic as two tiger cubs were spotted in the area last night.

According to reports, two tiger cubs were seen sitting on the main road passing thought Damani forest, following which the commuters were left stranded on both sides of the road for about two hours.

Despite their repeated efforts to disperse the wild animals, the tiger cubs did not move from the spot. However, some of them purposefully continuously honked and created noise due to which the baby tigers left the place.

Meanwhile, the locals, assuming the presence of big tigers including the mother of cubs in the area, have locked up themselves in their houses. They alleged that the forest officials, despite being informed, are yet to take action to disperse the tigers from the locality.

Communication to Dhenkanal also has come to a grinding halt as vehicles remained off road after hearing news about the presence of tigers in the forest area.

The video of the tiger cubs has now gone viral on different social media platforms.