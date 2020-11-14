Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda.

Watch This Adorable Viral Video Of Rabbit Nibbling On Leaves

By KalingaTV Bureau

If you are searching for a viral video on the internet then you must watch this adorable video of a rabbit. The short clip of the rabbit nibbling on leaves has now surfaced on the internet and it is so cute that thousands of people are loving it and making it viral on social media.

The rabbit, in the viral video, is seen perching upon a corner on a stone rock of sorts. Thereafter, it enjoyed a nice snack as it nibbled on leaves from a plant.

Indian Forest Services office Susanta Nanda has shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Crunchy crunch,” he captioned the post.

Here are some of the reactions the video has got.

Watch This Adorable Viral Video Of Rabbit Nibbling On Leaves

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission: Union Government Gave This Gift To Central Employees And…

State

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Process For Various Posts Begins; Links Given,…

State

1271 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Recovery tally reaches 2,96,516

State

PNB SO Admit Card 2020 Released; Download From This Direct Link

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.