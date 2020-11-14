Watch This Adorable Viral Video Of Rabbit Nibbling On Leaves

If you are searching for a viral video on the internet then you must watch this adorable video of a rabbit. The short clip of the rabbit nibbling on leaves has now surfaced on the internet and it is so cute that thousands of people are loving it and making it viral on social media.

The rabbit, in the viral video, is seen perching upon a corner on a stone rock of sorts. Thereafter, it enjoyed a nice snack as it nibbled on leaves from a plant.

Indian Forest Services office Susanta Nanda has shared the video on his Twitter handle. “Crunchy crunch,” he captioned the post.

Here are some of the reactions the video has got.