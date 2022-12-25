WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates world’s largest Tomato Santa in Odisha

This Tomato Santa is sad to be the World's biggest ever Santa made of tomato on sand on the Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam district of Odisha.

By Sudeshna Panda
Pic From Official Video Shared By Sudarsan Pattnaik

Gopalpur: Tomato Santa in Odisha has been an interesting attraction created on the beach this Christmas in the State on Sunday.

According to reports, this Santa Clause installation has been made with 1.5 tons of Tomato at Gopalpur beach in Odisha.

This sculpture is 27 ft high, 60 ft wide. Sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik has said that his students joined hand with him to complete the sculpture.

He further wished everyone a very Merry Christmas 2022.

WATCH:

 

