WATCH: Street dogs chase kid and 2 women in Berhampur

Berhampur: A shocking accident has occurred in Berhampur where street dogs have chased a kid and two women, the video has gone viral.

The incident has been reported from Gandhinagar area of Berhampur city. Two women and a child on a scooter were attacked by a pack of dogs on the road.

The woman in the video is seen to be shocked by the attack of the pack of dogs and inadvertently rams the scooter into a stationary car parked at the side of the road. According to the video footage, the accident took place while the child was returning home from school with his mother and another woman.

As is seen in the video, all three of them are safe after the fall.

This is indeed a sensitive issue that everyone should pay attention to. One should be careful of stray dogs and wear a helmet while driving.

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: