Watch: Snowfall Yet Again In Daringbadi, Phulbani Records Lowest Of 4.0°C

Watch: Snowfall Yet Again In Daringbadi, Phulbani Records Lowest Of 4.0°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperatures across Odisha saw a noticeable decline yet again. The lowest minimum temperature of 4.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Highest maximum temperature of 30.0°C was recorded at Malkangiri.

A cold wave and severe cold wave warning has been issued for: Angul, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput and Kandhamal.

11 Stations in the plains of Odisha recorded minimum temperatures of 10.0°C or below: Phulbani 4.0°C, Angul 6.0°C, Bhawanipatna 7.2°C , Jharsuguda 7.5°C, Sundargarh 7.5°C , Baripada 8.5°C, Bolangir 8.8°C Keonjhar 9.0 °C Titilagarh 9.0°C , Sonepur 9.2°C and Boudh 9.5°C.

Tourists flocked to Daringbadi, the Kashmir of Odisha to experience snowfall and the extreme cold weather.

