WATCH: Sand mafia attack in Cuttack on mining staff, FIR lodged and probe underway

Cuttack: In a shocking incident there has been a sand mafia attack in Cuttack on a team of mining officials, said reports on Monday. The mining staff were allegedly attempted to be run over by a truck.

Reports said that, the attack on the officials took place on the National Highway Number 16 near Pratap Nagari in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As the mining officials stopped a sand-laden truck for checking of documents, the driver without stopping rammed the vehicle into the car parked nearby. The officials escaped unhurt as they were standing away from the vehicle.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard against the driver and the owner of the truck with Cuttack Sadar police station. Detailed reports awaited in this sand mafia attack in Cuttack.

On July 2023, Revenue Inspector (RI) was allegedly attacked by sand mafias near Mushundi village under Salebhata outpost in Odisha’s Balangir district. Reportedly, they attacked the RI during enforcement against the loot of minor minerals.

The Revenue Officer, identified as Sushant Patel was attacked by the mafias when a joint enforcement squad was escorting three tractors loaded with stones and sands to a local police station for allegedly transporting minor minerals while paying royalty to the government.

According to sources, the enforcement squad conducted the raid early morning on Thursday as per the instruction of Agalpur Tehsildar Sushree Saroja Behera and seized two tractors loaded with stones. On their way to the police station, the enforcement team caught another tractor loaded with sand.

Near Musundhi village, the sand-laden tractor tried to flee from the spot. When opposed by the team, the tractor driver allegedly made an attempt to run over the enforcement squad. Later the owner of the sand-laden truck attacked RI from the back side.

A case has been registered against the sand mafia Santosh Kumar Pradhan and he has been arrested. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: