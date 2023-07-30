Watch: RPF jawans save elderly woman’s life in Odisha

Khurda: Two jawans of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reportedly saved the life of a 65-year-old woman in Odisha’s Jatni-Khurda Road railway station.

The elderly woman and her family members reached platform number 4 of the Jatni Khurda Road to board the Durg – Puri Express to go to Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

However, they by the time they were reaching the train had started its journey. Due to which every one of them tried to run and catch the train. While her family members could get into the train, the elderly woman slipped while running and fell on the platform.

She was being dragged towards the running train after falling, but two RPF jawans ASI J.K Acharya and Head Constable M. Y. Rao, who were on-duty at the platform, soon rushed and rescued her.

The footage of the entire incident, captured on the CCTV Cameras installed at the platform, is now going viral. Everyone hailed the RPF jawans for their timely action to save the elderly woman.