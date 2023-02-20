Watch: RPF Jawan saves man from coming under train in Odisha

Berhampur: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan turned a lifesaver for a man by saving him from coming under a train (No-12840) at Berhampur railway station in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

RPF Constable Suryakant Sahu reportedly saved the life of one Jayshankar Munda Sakmuthi under Jakhalabandha police station of Nagaon in Assam.

Sakmuthi reportedly started to slide towards the running train after he jumped from it at platform number 1 of the Berhampur railway station. As soon as he noticed Sakmuthi, the RPF constable run towards to him and saved his life by pulling him away.

According to sources, Sakmuthi and his wife were going to Chennai by a train from their native place Jakhalbandha in Assam. However, after realizing that they had boarded a wrong train, they decided to alight from the train at Berhampur railway station and board a right train to Chennai.

Sakmuthi’s wife came out of the train safely but he could not as by the time he wanted to get down the train had already sped up. Not knowing what to do, he jumped off the moving train and fell on the platform. When he was being dragged towards the running train, Suryakumar rescued him by pulling his hands.

Everyone including the passengers and railway personnel hailed Suryakumar’s presence of mind and timely effort to save Sakmuthi.

