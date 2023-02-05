WATCH: Raids conducted across hookah bars in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police conducted raids across various Hookah bars in the Silver city of Cuttack in Odisha.

According to reports, the information was received from reliable sources that different Hookah Bars in Cuttack City are using suspicious and contraband substances in the Hookah.

These substances are said to be detrimental for human health as well as the society. Based on such inputs raids were conducted at 13 Hookah bars in Cuttack City

It is worth mentioning that, and in total 122 Hookas, 141 pipes and 152 flavor packets were seized for further verification and legal action.

Further details in this regards awaited.