WATCH: Policeman beats up youth in Odisha, act caught on CCTV

Pipili: In a shocking incident, a policeman beat up a youth in Odisha and the entire act has been caught on CCTV, said reports on Wednesday. There have been reports that the youth was allegedly mercilessly beaten up by the policeman on the road in Pipili in Puri district of Odisha

The video of the entire incident has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms, said reports. In the video, the policeman is seen beating up the youth mercilessly. The youth in the video has been identified as Nrusingha Pradhan of Hasanpur village under Pipili block.

The policeman is seen beating up the boy with a wooden plank. The beating was so merciless that in the video it is seen that onlookers were shocked and stopped to witness the entire act.

Sources said the reason for the policeman beating up the youth so mercilessly is yet to be ascertained. The policeman involved in the act is unavailable for any comments in this matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently on February 4, a policeman was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) in Kandhamal district of Odisha. There were allegation that the woman Sub-Inspector, had been sexually assaulted by Ramesh Pradhan following which she lodged a complaint against him in 2019.

Meanwhile it is worth mentioning here that, the Odisha Crime Branch has started an investigation against the police officer after forming a special team under the leadership of DSP Kalpana Sahu and registering a case in this connection