Bhubaneswar: A total of 306 tankers and containers carrying 5598.692 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur,Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are

leaving today.

As many as 32 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 533 MT, 76 from Dhenkanal with 1167.74 MT, 79 from Jajpur with 1630.46 MT and 119 from Rourkela with 2267.492 MT.

Further, 90 tankers with 1847.66 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 87 tankers with 1446.519 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamilnadu received 07 tanker filled with 136.42 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 37 tankers filled with 702.022MT of oxygen. 14 tankers with 234.36 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 214.391 MT of oxygen filled in 14 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 25 tankers have carried around 454.73 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 29 nos of tankers with 500.17 MT of oxygen were sent to Madhya Pradesh. Two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 MT sent to Punjab in last 13 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical

oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu and other needy states.