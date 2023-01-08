Watch: Odisha’s miniature artist creates world’s smallest hockey stick

Out of the two hockey sticks created by Satya Narayan, the height of one stick is 5 mm and width 1 mm while the other stick is 1 cm height and 1 mm in width.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
world’s smallest hockey stick

Berhampur: As the hockey fever has gripped the entire state of Odisha in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, to be hoisted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, a miniature artist has created the ‘smallest’ hockey stick in the world.

Satya Narayan Maharana of Berhampur in Ganjam district created the world’s smallest hockey stick. He created two miniature hockey sticks in just 30 minutes. The smallest hockey sticks are made of ‘Gambhari’ wood.

Related News

Community outreach programme ‘Music in Park’ inaugurated for…

Naveen Patnaik launches Men’s Hockey World Cup song ‘Hockey…

Commissionerate Police launches ‘Safe City Drive’ in view of…

Rourkela Airport upgraded from 2B category to 2C category,…

Out of the two hockey sticks created by Satya Narayan, the height of one stick is 5 mm and the width is 1 mm while the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width.

The 37-year-old miniature artist now hopes that the smallest hockey stick would make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. He has already set 25 international and national records for creating the smallest artefacts in different mediums.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.