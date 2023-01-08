Watch: Odisha’s miniature artist creates world’s smallest hockey stick

Berhampur: As the hockey fever has gripped the entire state of Odisha in view of the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, to be hoisted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, a miniature artist has created the ‘smallest’ hockey stick in the world.

Satya Narayan Maharana of Berhampur in Ganjam district created the world’s smallest hockey stick. He created two miniature hockey sticks in just 30 minutes. The smallest hockey sticks are made of ‘Gambhari’ wood.

Out of the two hockey sticks created by Satya Narayan, the height of one stick is 5 mm and the width is 1 mm while the other stick is 1 cm in height and 1 mm in width.

The 37-year-old miniature artist now hopes that the smallest hockey stick would make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. He has already set 25 international and national records for creating the smallest artefacts in different mediums.

