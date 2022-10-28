Watch: Odisha youth punished in kangaroo court for eve teasing college girls

Angul: A youth was allegedly punished in a Kangaroo Court kangaroo court for eve teasing in Angul district of Odisha on Friday for eve teasing college girls. The incident took place in Balugan village in Talcher area of the district.

As per reports, three youths use to regularly pass lewd comments on the girl students when they go to the college for studies. Even they were exhibiting obscene gestures.

After the villagers knew about this, today they were secretly observing the incident. Later, as again the three youths were passing lewd comments to the girls, the villagers tried to catch them. However, two of the three youths managed to flee from the scene while they could nab one.

After catching the youth the villagers allegedly beat him, unevenly tonsured his head and made him to roam around the village in that condition. The video of this incident has gone viral.

After getting information about the incident, Talcher Police reached the spot and rescued the youth. Along with this youth, the other two youths have also been detained in the Police Station. The incident has become the talk of the town in the area.