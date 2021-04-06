Jajpur: Interesting, a viral video of cops dancing and celebrating Holi inside a police station in Odisha has become viral and is being widely shared on various social media platforms.

The incident has been reported from Panikoili police station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

In the video, a woman cop and three other policemen have been seen dancing with holi colours smeared on their police uniforms.

The dance seems to be a part of the Holi celebrations.

The IIC has however begged for lenience while taking action against the cops.

