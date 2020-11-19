Nuapada: The Hon’ble Special Judge of Nuapada on Wednesday sentenced an accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) for 20 years and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 for raping a minor girl in Nuapada district.

The accused identified as Duryodhan Majhi of Chandamunda village under Nuapada police limits.

Maji allegedly raped a minor girl at a secluded place in the nearby forests in Nuapada.

Sources said, a case was registered against Majhi for raping a minor girl in December 2018 in Nuapada PS Case 184/18 u/s 376 (3) IPC/6 POCSO Act.