Watch: Odisha man builds temple worth Rs 7 crore to fulfill wife’s dream

Jajpur: In a rare incident of expressing love for a life partner, a man built a temple at a cost of Rs 7 crore only to fulfill his wife’s dream at Chikana village under Binjharpur block in Jajpur district.

One Khetrabasi Lenka, who is an industrialist and lives in Hyderabad along with his Baijayanti Lenka. Baijayanti, who is an ardent devotee of Goddess Maa Santoshi, had requested a temple of Goddess Maa Santoshi at their native Chikana village.

With an aim to fulfill his wife’s wishes, Khetrabasi started to build the temple in 2008 and completed it recently after spending Rs 7 crore.

Along with Goddess Santoshi, Lord Shiva, Ganesha, Hanuman and Nabagrahas will also be worshipped in the temple with intricate carving and design.

While the couple has decided to inaugurate the temple on February 28, their efforts have been appreciated by all in the locality.

