Watch: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Hockey Team for its stunning victory in Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their victory over Great Britain and qualifying to play the Olympic semis final after 41 years.

Patnaik watched the live match between Indian Hockey Team and Great Britain on Television at his residence. Sharing a 44-second long video on his Twitter handle, he congratulated the Indian Team and expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win both the semis and the Olympic final.

Well played! Congratulate Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on registering a stunning victory in the quarter-final against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. May the team continue its momentum & bring much awaited medal for the country. Wish the team all the best.#Cheer4India @thehockeyindia pic.twitter.com/9eBkrlyxY1 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 1, 2021

It is to be noted here that the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government has been sponsoring the Indian Hockey team, both men and women since 2018.