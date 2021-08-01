Watch: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Hockey Team for its stunning victory in Olympics

By WCE 3
Naveen Patnaik congratulates Indian Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their victory over Great Britain and qualifying to play the Olympic semis final after 41 years.

Patnaik watched the live match between Indian Hockey Team and Great Britain on Television at his residence. Sharing a 44-second long video on his Twitter handle, he congratulated the Indian Team and expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum to win both the semis and the Olympic final.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joins nation to congratulate Sindhu…

Dutee Chand fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

It is to be noted here that the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government has been sponsoring the Indian Hockey team, both men and women since 2018.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar: Group clash over love affair erupts in Beharashi

State

Youth killed in bike-truck collision in Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Odisha recovery: Another 1773 Covid patients recovered

State

Bhubaneswar COVID updates: 318 new positive, 5 death cases reported

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.