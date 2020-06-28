Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday dedicated a melodious Odia song to express his gratitude for the frontline warriors battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Minister took to the Twitter route to dedicate the song to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, ASHAs, journalists, Anganwadi workers, police personnel, sarpanchs, PRI representatives, SHG members, sanitation workers, social workers etc., who are spearheading the fight against coronavirus.

He also hoped the frontline warriors, who have been tested positive for COVID-19, recovered soon from the deadly virus.

Ealier on May 30, the Chief Minister led the Odia people across the globe to sing the State song ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ to honour the frontline COVID warriors.