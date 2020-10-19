Bhubaneswar: The health officials including doctors are leading the fight against the deadly novel coronavirus across the globe putting their lives in danger. They have been designated as ‘COVID Warriors’ for their selfless service and spirited fight against the virus.

But amid all the panic, a video of a doctor belonging to Odisha based in Assam’s Silchar hospital has gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmed. The doctor who is dancing is Dr. Anup Senapati who is Dr. Ahmed’s colleague and an ENT surgeon.

Dr Arup Senapati who hails from Odisha, was seen dancing effortlessly to the hit track ‘Ghunguru’ of the movie War while wearing full PPE kit to entertain the COVID-19 patients and his moves are to die for.

During the dance performance, he had to fix his face shield from time to time because it was loose. However, he fixed it so masterfully that it looked like it was a step in the dance routine.

Watch the video here:

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

The video has gained 239.9K views on the microblogging site along with 4.6K retweets and 18.7K likes as of today.

He was praised and applauded by many people sharing his video on his Facebook timeline.