Watch: Nabarangapur CDPO pushes elderly woman clerk, probe begins

Nabarangapur: Nabarangapur Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) misbehaved with a senior woman clerk by pushing her from her seat at Dabugaon office. The district administration reportedly started an investigation into the matter after video of the incident became viral.

According to reports, CDPO Gitanjali Moharana had a heated argument with senior clerk Santoshi Mishra after the latter asked the former about her salary of month of June. Irate over the altercation, the CDPO pushed the clerk from her seat, following which her head banged on the wall and she was injured.

The entire incident was filmed by someone and shared the video on a social media platform following which it went viral. Taking a serious note of the incident, Nabarangapur Collector ordered a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, District Social Welfare (DSW) officer Kamal Kumari Patnaik and Protection Officer Sasmita Mohanty reached the CDPO’s office in Dabugaon and started an investigation into the mater by questioning the CDPO and the senior clerk about the incident.