WATCH: Mobile thief being beaten up by people in Bhubaneswar

A high-profile mobile thief has been caught by the locals in Bhubaneswar and beaten up black and blue and handed over to the police.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: A mobile thief was beaten up by locals as he was trying to loot a mobile store in VSS Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

People caught the thief while he was stealing (in the act). The incident took place in VSS Nagar under Shahid Nagar police station limits.

The thief was caught red-handed when he broke as many as 14 of the locks of a mobile shop near level crossing and took the mobiles.

Later, the accused were beaten up by the locals and they handed him over to the police and was arrested.

The Shahid Nagar police reached the spot arrested the alleged thief and are further investigating into the whole incident.

WATCH: 

 

