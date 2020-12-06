Pradeep Panigrahi Has Links With Sand & Liquor Mafia: Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena

Watch: MLA Ramesh Jena Takes A Dig At Pradeep Panigrahi, Alleges Links With Sand & Liquor Mafias

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena on Sunday leveled a serious allegation against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi saying that Panigrahi has links with several sand and liquor mafias in Ganjam district.

The Sanakhemundi legislator, while addressing a press meet today, thanked BJD supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for taking action against Panigrahi.

He also took a dig at the Gopalpur MLA saying that the latter was was seen traveling in charter flights to several parts of the country at a time when common people of the district were having a harrowing time due to COVID-19 and the lockdown.

Jena further alleged that several false cases including rape and murder were registered against him at the behest of Pradeep Panigrahi.

You might also like
State

Beware Traffic Violators! MV Act To Be Enforced Strictly In Odisha From New Year

State

Get Salary As Per 7th Pay Commission In This Government Job; Check Details

State

Tragic! Car Carrying Pregnant Woman Meets With Accident; Two ASHA Workers Killed In…

State

570 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.