Bhubaneswar: Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena on Sunday leveled a serious allegation against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi saying that Panigrahi has links with several sand and liquor mafias in Ganjam district.

The Sanakhemundi legislator, while addressing a press meet today, thanked BJD supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for taking action against Panigrahi.

He also took a dig at the Gopalpur MLA saying that the latter was was seen traveling in charter flights to several parts of the country at a time when common people of the district were having a harrowing time due to COVID-19 and the lockdown.

Jena further alleged that several false cases including rape and murder were registered against him at the behest of Pradeep Panigrahi.