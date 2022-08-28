petrol pump loot in sambalpur

WATCH: Miscreants loot Rs 45K at knife point from petrol pump in Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau 21 0

Sambalpur: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly looted the petrol pump in Laxmi Dunguri under Khetrajpur police limits in Sambalpur district.

Reportedly, the miscreants entered the petrol pump at around 2:50 am and tied the manager in the office.

It has also been alleged that the miscreants have looted cash of over Rs. 45,000 and a mobile phone of the staff. Miscreants vandalised CCTV of the petrol pump.

On getting the information, police initiated a probe into the matter. It has been learnt that the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Female Elephant Found Dead In Dhenkanal

State

Sex Racket Busted In Rayagada Of Odisha, 5 Arrested

State

Pragyan Parimita Kar Death: Postmortem Report Published, See Here

State

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.