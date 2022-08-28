WATCH: Miscreants loot Rs 45K at knife point from petrol pump in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly looted the petrol pump in Laxmi Dunguri under Khetrajpur police limits in Sambalpur district.

Reportedly, the miscreants entered the petrol pump at around 2:50 am and tied the manager in the office.

It has also been alleged that the miscreants have looted cash of over Rs. 45,000 and a mobile phone of the staff. Miscreants vandalised CCTV of the petrol pump.

On getting the information, police initiated a probe into the matter. It has been learnt that the whole incident has been captured on the CCTV.