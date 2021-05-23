Bhubaneswar: A massive fire has devoured as many as 20 shops near Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The flames were so huge that within a matter of minutes, 20 roadside shops were reduced to ashes said the eye witnesses.

Property worth lakhs has been believed to have been reduced to ashes. Firefighters have been deployed to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.