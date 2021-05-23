WATCH: Massive Fire Engulfs 20 Roadside Shops In Capital Of Odisha

By WCE 2
fire in bhubaneswar
Massive Five In Pokhariput Area Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A massive fire has devoured as many as 20 shops near Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The flames were so huge that within a matter of minutes, 20 roadside shops were reduced to ashes said the eye witnesses.

Property worth lakhs has been believed to have been reduced to ashes. Firefighters have been deployed to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

You might also like
State

MVI Dies Of Covid In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha

State

Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 28, Toll Climbs To 2484

State

Cyclone Yass Odisha: Storm Expected By May 24, Regional MeT Center Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha Reports 12,852 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.