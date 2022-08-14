Watch: Massive crocodile spotted in flood water in Boudh, locals scared

Boudh: While the entire Odisha is witnessing heavy rainfall under the influence of low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the residents of Ramgarh village in Boudh district are in a state of fear as a massive crocodile was spotted floating in the flood water near the bank of Mahanadi River.

The water level is increasing in the river following heavy rainfall for the last couple of days. This has created a flood-like situation in the Ramgarh area and a crocodile was also seen lurking in the water near the river bank.

The locals said that the crocodile may enter the village and cause harm to the people if the flood water from the Mahanadi River enters the residential area.

Meanwhile, the local forest officials are taking all steps to disperse the reptile from the bank of the river so that it goes into to the deep water of the river.