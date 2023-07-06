WATCH: Makeshift huts on Udaypur beach used for sex trade demolished

Balasore: The makeshift huts and houses constructed on Udaypur beach in Balasore district of Odisha being used for sex trade have been demolished by the government.

The government acted on the request letter of the locals and media reports the Udaypur beach in Balasore was fast turning into a sex hub.

The Balasore district administration and the police bulldozed the temporary structures constructed on the beach which were allegedly being used as prostitution centers.

It is worth mentioning that, rampant sex rackets have allegedly been operating in Udaypur sea beach under Bhogarai block in Balasore district of Odisha said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, several temporary structures have been erected on the beach. It is worth mentioning however that the women are from West Bengal.

The pimps are charging Rs 500 to Rs 5000 from the tourists, say reports. Local residents have been complaining about the same.

There is an open prostitution business in Udaypur beach, said reliable reports. While thousands of tourists from Odisha and other states come to visit this beach daily.

This beautiful Udaypur beach has already been taken over by surfers. Whose video is captured on camera a number of times. The brokers say that such transactions are going on under the clear knowledge of the local police.

The locals have also written a complaint to the Balasore SP regarding this mater. The SP has said that an investigation will be done and action shall be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

WATCH: