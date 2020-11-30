[Watch] Mahurat of Odia film ‘Ei Bodhe Bhalapaiba’ held in KIIT, Bhubaneswar Dr. Iti Samanta, Editor of Odisha’s highest circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’, OFDC Chairman Kuna Tripathy gave the Mahurat clap

Bhubaneswar: Mahurat of upcoming Odia film ‘Ei Bodhe Bhalapaiba’ was held at KIIT Campus in the capital city of Odisha on Monday. Dr. Iti Samanta, Editor of Odisha’s highest circulated monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and Odisha Film Development Corporation Chairman Kuna Tripathy gave the Mahurat clap to officially launch the film in presence of its cast and crew.

Ranjan Kumar Das, Additional Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department has written story of the film.

Dilip Hali, secretary of Cine Critic Association, Dialogue writer Dr. Rajani Ranjan and Ollywood Creative Head Pranay Jethy graced the occasion as honourable guests.

Film: Ei Bodhe Bhala Paiba

Cast: Anubha Sourya, Deepak, Kuna Tripathy, Saroj Das, Nonsense Mani, Pratibha Panda, Madhu, Namita Apa

Story: Ranjan Kumar Das

Banner: Kalinga Surya Cine Productions

Producers: Alexander Das, Siddhartha Patra

Director: Sudhakar Basant

Music: Abhijit Majumdar

DOP: Ajit Kishore Das

Production Design: Chittaranjan Acharya

Media planner/ Creative Head: Pranay Jethy