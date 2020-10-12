Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan has attacked his father and killed him over a family feud.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Ojha who is an ITBP jawan. The incident had taken place in Madanpur village under Ramchandrapur police limits at yesterday, late at night.

According to reports, there was a heated verbal duel between the father, Pramod Ojha and the son over a family dispute which later escalated and Ranjan attacked his father with a sharp weapon.

Later Ranjan also sustained critical injuries as his brothers attacked him for killing their father.

The father and son duo were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Pramod brought dead.

The accused jawan has been shifted to SCBMH at Cuttack as his condition worsened.