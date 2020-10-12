itbp jawan kills father
ITBP Jawan kills father

Watch; ITBP Jawan Kills Father In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan has attacked his father and killed him over a family feud.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Ojha who is an ITBP jawan. The incident had taken place in Madanpur village under Ramchandrapur police limits at yesterday, late at night.

According to reports, there was a heated verbal duel between the father, Pramod Ojha and the son over a family dispute which later escalated and Ranjan attacked his father with a sharp weapon.

Related News

ITBP recruitment 2020 to begin from this date; Check details

Later Ranjan also sustained critical injuries as his brothers attacked him for killing their father.

The father and son duo were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Pramod brought dead.

The accused jawan has been shifted to SCBMH at Cuttack as his condition worsened.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Consecutive 10 Days In Bhubaneswar

State

OJEE 2020 Begins Today Amid Strict Covid Guidelines

State

Garment Shop Owner In Odisha Attacked With Sword, Act Caught Live On CCTV

Business

Gold Price In Bhubaneswar Witness Significant Changes In Last 10 Days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.