WATCH: Husband Forces Wife To Have Physical Relation With Friends In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A woman has allegedly accused that her husband has been forcing her to have physical relations with his friends in Padmabati Vihar at Damana in capital city of Odisha.

The couple has been identified as Lakshmi Priya Acharya and Chandan Acharya.

According to reports, Lakhsmi Priya of Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district had married Chandan Acharya of Pattamundai in Kendrapara district seven years ago. After their marriage, they were living in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

Later after few years of marriage, he allegedly forced her into prostitution and used to physically assault her on refusal.

The woman alleged that she had agreed with her husband in fear of the physically assault. However four days ago as she refused again, he thrashed her with an iron rod inflicted severe physical assault on her and verbally abused her.

Thereafter, Lakhsmi Priya was unable to bear the torture and immediately reported about the incident to Chandrasekharpur Police station.

The police has initiated a probe into the matter based on the complaint.