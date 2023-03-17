WATCH: Queues in petrol pumps of Odisha due to fuel shortage

Bhubaneswar: Huge queues were witnessed in petrol pumps across the state of Odisha due to a fuel shortage on Thursday evening.

Serpentine queues were seen almost in all the petrol pumps across the state capital of Bhubaneswar. People were seen to be involved in buying and stocking fuel as rumors of it getting over surfaced almost everywhere.

People who usually bought petrol worth Rs.100 were seen buying Rs. 500 worth fuel with the apprehension that it would get exhausted.

In spite of the repeated assurance of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association General Secretary Sanjay Lath people continued to be involved in panic purchase.

Sanjay Lath further said that, most of the petrol filling stations will run dry since people are resorting to panic buying of fuel. he further added that, if people continue to purchase fuel in such a manner, the stock may get exhausted in the State by tomorrow afternoon.

It is to be noted here that supply of the fuel was affected as hundreds of tanks could not reach their destinations after they were blocked by the members of the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahasangha, which had launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday to press for the fulfillment of their 10-point charter of demands.

