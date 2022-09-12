Watch: Huge crocodile caught in fishing net in Odisha

Sambalpur: A huge dead crocodile has been caught in the fishing net laid by a fisherman in Sambalpur district of Odisha, watch the video here.

The fisherman had gone to catch fish in Mahanadi flowing through Sambalpur when the huge crocodile got caught in his fishing net.

A transmitter was found fitted on the crocodile. It can be safely assumed that the crocodile must have come from Satkosia in the strong flood waters.

However how the crocodile died is yet to be found out. The crocodile has been handed over by the locals to the forest department for further investigation.