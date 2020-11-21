Watch How A Huge Snake Gets Caught In Trap! But Here’s The Truth

An old video of a huge snake has resurfaced online. In the video which is going viral on different social media platforms shows how a giant anaconda getting caught in a trap while stealing chickens.

The video has been shared on the official Twitter page of ‘Science is Amazing’ (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE). “Trying to catch who’s been stealing the chickens”, the video has been captioned.

Watch it below:

Trying to catch who’s been stealing the chickens… pic.twitter.com/TpBhixH5CK — Science is Amazing (@AMAZlNGSCIENCE) November 20, 2020

However, there is more to the video than what it appears. In the video, which first appeared online over two years ago, the snake indeed appears to be massive.

According to Snopes, fact-checking website, the video has been reportedly manipulated to make the snake appear much larger than what it appears to be. There is no doubt that the snake which got trapped is a big one, but it is not as big as it is manipulated. Likewise, the massive blue drum is also nothing more than a small pipe.

See the original clip here:

Here is the original size of the trap:

You can have a look at the real snake of the viral video: