dog helps to reverse park
Watch How A Dog Guides A Car Driver To Reverse Park

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra shared an adorable video lately where a dog is seen working as a reverse parking sensor and camera for a car.

Anand Mahindra shared the video on his official Twitter handle in which the video shows a unique method to replace reverse parking sensors and camera by a dog.

The 30-second video shows how a dog was able to guide a car driver to reverse park almost like any other sensor and camera technology through its skills.

Anand Mahindra seemed rather amused and surprised by the animal’s skill “despite the deluge of technology” and named it the ‘Canine-cam’ technology. He wondered if his company’s Research Valley thought of working on such a brilliant and adorable way of reverse parking sensor/camera.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he tweeted, “I don’t believe our Research Valley is working on this kind of reverse parking sensor/camera. But perhaps we should look at such a ‘canine-cam.’ Despite the deluge of technology, we’ll always value human-centred (pooch-centred?) experiences!”

Here is the post:

Within an hour of sharing the video on Twitter, the post garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 90 comments. Everyone on Twitter was amused by the video.

